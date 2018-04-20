Job Fair Set For Thursday, April 26

The annual job fair is set for Thursday, April 26th at Immanuel Baptist Church, located on West Pine Street in Warren. The event will last form 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. There will be multiply public and private businesses and organizations on hand who are looking for employees. They will visit with prospective employees and provide information about job and educational requirements. Information will be available concerning opportunities for further education and training.
Any one seeking a job or the chance to enhance their job status should plan to attend.
