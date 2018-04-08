Jr. Auxiliary Raises Thousands at Crawfish Boil Children's Benefit

|Right: Kelley Ashcraft accepted the award for Warren Bank-Business of the Year.
The evening was very well attended and began with a silent auction, followed by the meal, awards, and then a live auction and a dance. The Jr. Auxiliary prayer was delivered by Kim Forest, a life member. Keri Cater was named Provisional of the Year. Kali Wagnon was named Member of the Year. Honored as Chairperson of the Year was Wendy Grice. Warren Bank and Trust was named Business of the Year.
The officers of the club are President Codi Bradford, Vice President Stephanie Moring, Secretary Wendy Grice, and Treasurer Shana Henderson. Active members are the officrs, Skye Clanton, Brandi Harvey, Tiffany Holland, Whitney Howard, Hanna Moring, Nadjada Partman, Angela Russell, Emily Vickers, Lindsey Vickers , Kali Wagnon. Provisionsl mrmbrtd str zkeri Cazter, Maribeth Hicks, and Courtney Sellers.
Randy Clanton cooked the crawfish, and Mike Nichols served as the auctioneer for the live auction. Several thousand dollars were raised at the event.
