AGS is a six-week summer residential program for gifted and talented students who are upcoming high school seniors and residents of the state of Arkansas. The program is funded by the Arkansas State Legislature as a portion of the biennial appropriation for Gifted and Talented Programs through the State Department of Education. State funds provide tuition, room, board, and instructional materials for each student who attends the program. AGS is a non-credit program that seeks to create a unique experience for a select group of Arkansas’ best students in which the students are exposed to an intellectual atmosphere both inside and outside the classrooms. AGS was founded in 1980 and has been held on the campus of Hendrix College since its creation. For additional information about the program--including past curriculum, speakers, and activities-- please visit our website at www.hendrix.edu/ags/.
Thursday, April 5, 2018
Junior Pacheco to Attend Governor's School
AGS is a six-week summer residential program for gifted and talented students who are upcoming high school seniors and residents of the state of Arkansas. The program is funded by the Arkansas State Legislature as a portion of the biennial appropriation for Gifted and Talented Programs through the State Department of Education. State funds provide tuition, room, board, and instructional materials for each student who attends the program. AGS is a non-credit program that seeks to create a unique experience for a select group of Arkansas’ best students in which the students are exposed to an intellectual atmosphere both inside and outside the classrooms. AGS was founded in 1980 and has been held on the campus of Hendrix College since its creation. For additional information about the program--including past curriculum, speakers, and activities-- please visit our website at www.hendrix.edu/ags/.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment