Keep Warren and Bradley Co. Beautiful

The organizational meeting for "Keeping Warren & Bradley County Beautiful" is set for Thursday, April 19th at 6:00 P.M. in the Bradley County Courthouse Courtroom. Refreshments will be served. There will be competitions organized for litter pick-up and prizes will be awarded. Families and organizations are welcome to attend this short city and county organizational meeting. Come see how you can help!
Thanks! See you April 19th. For further information call the County Judge's Office at 226-3853.
Sincerely,
Klay McKinney, Bradley County Judge
Dr. Sue Martin, City of Warren Organizer
