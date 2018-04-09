Kyle Hargis Named Best In Nation, UAM Debate Students Compete At National Debate Tournament

The junior communications major at the University of Arkansas at Monticello was named the season-long national individual speaking champion in varsity debate at the 21st annual International Public Debate Association's national tournament and convention hosted last week by Whitworth University in Spokane, Wash.
Hargis was also named the ninth best varsity debater based on season-long competition and reached the varsity debate quarterfinals at the national tournament.
Hargis was one of seven UAM debate students among the nation's best at the national tournament and convention. "I am proud of all our students and particularly proud of Kyle Hargis and his accomplishments in season-long competition," said Jim Evans, director of debate and forensics. "This has been an outstanding group to work with."
Other UAM students to receive national honors were:
• Hunter Cook, a criminal justice major from Sheridan, was named the seventh place junior varsity debater in season-long competition and reached the round of 16 at the national tournament.
• Dylan Hargis, an agriculture major from Warren, reached the round of 32 at the national tournament in novice debate.
• McKenzie McClain, an educational major from Monticello, reached the round of 16 in team debate.
• Gabriel McDorman, a communications major from Sheridan, reached the round of 16 in team debate and the round of 32 in varsity debate.
• Grace Nash, an English and modern languages major from Mount Holly, and Abbygail Rounsaville, an education major from Mabelvale, each reached the round of 32 in junior varsity debate.
UAM students were competing against students from 37 colleges and universities representing 18 states.
For more information, contact Jim Evans, director of debate and forensics, at (870) 460-1589.
PHOTO CAPTION: Members of the UAM debate team with their trophies from the national tournament are (from left, seated) Grace Nash, Abby Rounsaville, McKenzie McClain, (from left, standing) Hunter Cook, Kyle Hargis, Dylan Hargis and Gabriel McDorman.
