Law Enforcement Auxiliary Classes Underway

Classes are being taught to certify Auxiliary Law Enforcement Officers at the Old National Guard Building in Warren. Currently four employees of the Warren Police Department, five individuals for county government and one person from Star City are undergoing the training. According to Tim Nichols, CID for the Warren Police Department, those going through the training will be certified to conduct enhanced law enforcement functions upon successful completion to the course. CID Nichols and other certified instructors are teaching the course.
The training will allow those who pass the course the ability to conduct law enforcement jobs and assist certified officers and work in jail facilities. The City of Warren owns and operates a 24-hour holding jail. One of those being trained is a female, which will allow Warren to hold female prisoners as needed.
Training is required for all law enforcement personnel and for any one working in a jail or holding facility.
