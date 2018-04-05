Leah St. John, the leader of the newly formed organization "Make Warren Shine," recently visited with SRC to discuss the organization's efforts to improve the downtown Warren business district. According to Mrs. St John, the group is an independent group dedicated to improving the physical condition and appearance of the Main Street area. They plan to work with the City of Warren, the private property owners and the Townscape organization to implement their goals.
Plans call for cleaning the sidewalks, power washing the buildings and making improvements to the trees along the street. They hope to work with the property owners to install some new awnings.
Serving on the committee are the following:
Maribeth Frazer, Sharon and Monty Ballentine, Connie Jones, Tamara Johnson and Densia Pennington. Other individuals are assisting. Mayor Bryan Martin is cooperating with the committee to make public improvements.
Over the next several months volunteers will be working in the downtown area to begin the clean up and repair efforts. The idea is to help make the area attractive for business and to assist the businesses operating on Main Street to be successful.
