11-12 am
Saturday, April 21, 2018
Bradley County Veterans’ Museum
210 North Main -Warren, Arkansas
Door Prizes will be given!
Everyone is invited to this event. Admission is free. It is sponsored by the Bradley County Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) to inspire citizens to record the histories of their families.
Melrose Smith Bagwell and Sandra Parham Turner edited the book My Own Precious One along with Doris Smith Beeson Faulkner. George Smith and Mollie Byars are the subjects of the book, a year of courtship letters from 1889-1890.
Sandra Parham Turner is a 1986 graduate of Warren High School. Her father, Ed Parham, was the principal at Westside Elementary from 1985-1993. Melrose is the wife of Jay Bagwell who served as pastor of the Cross Roads
Baptist Church on Highway 278 West of Warren for many years.
The books are $20 and all proceeds go to the Dallas County Museum. Books will be available for purchase and signing.
Find more information about the book on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/myownpreciousone/. Have your own story to publish? Contact Sandra at her publishing website that contains information about this book and others at turtlehullpublishing.com.
