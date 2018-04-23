Preview Sale Set For Thursday, April 26th

A preview sale is set for Thursday, April 26th at the Tanglewood Showroom, which is located at the intersection of Cantrell Road and Mississippi St. in Little Rock. Items from the Coker hotel in Warren will be for sale. Tickets for the preview will go on sale at 1:00 P.M. on the 26th at the door. The sale will be conducted from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Tickets are numbered and sold on a first come first served basis. The order of admission to the evening salewill be determined by the ticket number. Tickets will cost $10.00 and all proceeds from the ticket sales will go to the Bradley County History Museum.
After the initial preview, the sale will open to the public with no charge for admittance. The sales continues on the following dates:
Friday, April 27th from 10:00am to 3:00pm
Saturday, April 28th from 10;00am to 3:00pm
Sunday , April 29th from 10:00am to 3:00pm
Friday, May 4th from 10:00 am to 3:00pm
Saturday, May 5th from 10:00am to 3:00pm
Sunday, May 6th from 10:00am to 3:00pm
Friday, May 11th from 10:00am to 3:00pm
Saturday, May 12th from 10:00am to 3:00pm
Sunday, May 13th from 10:00am to 3:00pm
The sale will be handled by Roy Dudley Estate Sales. For more information go to
www.roydudleyestatesales.com
There are many items for interest from the old Coker Hotel that served Warren, Arkansas for most of the 20th century.
