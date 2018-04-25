Reminder of Job Fair

Looking for a job or a better job? Make plans to attend the Job Fair set for Thursday, April 26th to be held at the Immanuel Baptist Church Activity Center. The fair will run from 10:00 A.M. till 2:00 P.M.
Stop by and visit. There are expected to be over 40 companies and agencies on hand looking for prospective employees.
There continues to be a number of job opportunities in the Warren area. Further training and educational opportunities are also available.
