Wednesday, April 25, 2018

Reminder of Job Fair

Looking for a job or a better job?  Make plans to attend the Job Fair set for Thursday, April 26th to be held at the Immanuel Baptist Church Activity Center.  The fair will run from 10:00 A.M. till 2:00 P.M.
Stop by and visit.  There are expected to be over 40 companies and agencies on hand looking for prospective employees.

There continues to be a number of job opportunities in the Warren area.  Further training and educational opportunities are also available.
