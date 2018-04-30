News
Monday, April 30, 2018
Retired Teacher to Meet May 8
The Bradley County Retired Teachers Association will have their monthly meeting on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 11:00 A. M. at Golden Girls. The speaker for the morning will be David Richey, Director of the YMCA.
at
9:08 AM
