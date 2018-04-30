Monday, April 30, 2018

Retired Teacher to Meet May 8

The Bradley County Retired Teachers Association will have their monthly meeting on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 11:00 A. M. at Golden Girls. The speaker for the morning will be David Richey, Director of the YMCA.
at 9:08 AM

