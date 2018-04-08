Southeast Cornerstone Meets In Crossett

|Alicia Witt
The majority of the meeting was spent listening to a presentation on the "Federation For Advanced Manufacturing Education" ( FAME ) program that is being managed by the college. A student in the program, Alicia Witt, made a very professional and educational presentation on how the program works and the benefits to students and manufacturing companies, large and small, throughout South Arkansas. Currently two companies are active in the program. They are Georgia-Pacific and CANFOR.
The concept of the program is to for students to enroll and gain a career pathway for opportunity in the manufacturing sector. The students go through a five-semester program that provides them a paying job for 24 months that includes on the job training, classroom work and time for homework. The program is an apprenticeship opportunity that if completed successfully, will likely guarantee the student and good paying full time job. The more companies that get involved, the more jobs that will be available.
FAME teaches technical skills, core exercises and personal behavior. It can lead to a good paying job and strengthen the economic options in Southeast Arkansas.
Anyone interested in taking part should contact Campbell Wilkerson at 870-460-2027. UAM-College of Technology Crossett is located at 1326 HWY 52 West in Crossett. the Cornerstone Coalition voted to endorse the FAME program and urge employers and students to take part.
In other business, the board filled some vacancies. This included Len Blayock, III from Bradley County and Dan Pevy from Ashley County. The following new officers were elected:
*Johnnie Bolin, President, Ashley County
*Gregg Reep, Vice Presdent, Bradley County
*Mike Smith, Treasurer, Ashley County
*Judy Day, Secretary, Desha County
The board also heard an update on the Act Work Ready program.
