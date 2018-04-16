State Police Make Arrest After High Speed Chase

In March, the Warren Police Department put out an "all points bulletin" relating to a car that was stolen in the Warren area. Arkansas State Police spotted the car on U.S. Highway 63 near Calmer, in Cleveland County, and attempted to stop the vehicle. the car was pursued for a number of miles on into Jefferson County at speeds of around 120 mph. The vehicle went through Woodlawn at a high rate of speed and in a very reckless fashion. As the car entered Jefferson county, law enforcement cars intercepted it from the North and the vehicle tried to make a u-turn at a high rate of speed to go back South. At that time the state police car giving chase rammed the vehicle bringing it to a halt. The police car had ramming bumpers to protect the officer. The driver was apprehended and arrested. There were no injuries.
Arrested was Bradley Bunch of Redfield, Arkansas. He was charged with felon fleeing, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and reckless driving. He was placed in jail on $5000.00 bond.
