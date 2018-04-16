Teacher Candidates Admitted To Teacher Education Program

Students pictured in this photograph are education majors at the University of Arkansas at Monticello who were recently admitted to the school's teacher education program at a pinning ceremony last week. Pictured from left are (first row) Lindsey Todd of Monticello, Madison Michels of Star City, Corin Reed of White Hall, Sarah Brockwell of Crossett, Harlee Brown of Rison, April Osburn of Monticello, Christina Conley of Monticello, Emily Johnston of Hermitage,
(second row) Allison Harrison of Crossett, Courtney Tomboli of Benton, Mary Ferracci of Vicksburg, Miss., Karrah Paschall of Monticello, Ashley Pierce of Hamburg, Jana Jenkins of Crossett, Paxton Harmon of Lonoke, Alexandra Austin of Crossett, (top row) Darian Johnson of Crossett, Abigail Leonards of Crowley, La., Madison Collins of Texarkana, Tex., Jenna Presley of Beebe, Melanie Long of Jacksonville, Tristan McMahan of Warren
, C.J. Brewer of Monticello and Lacee Roberson of DeWitt.
