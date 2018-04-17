The Great American Clean Up is coming to Bradley County thanks to Bradley County Judge, Klay McKinney. Working with Keep Arkansas Beautiful, Judge McKinnet has set Saturday, May 19th for the official local Clean Up Day. Cities and counties across Arkansas and the nation are participating in the 2018 Great American Spring Clean Up effort.
In connection with the Clean Up, the county landfill will be open on that day and will be free to the public. This is your chance to get rid of some of the items you no longer want or need. Load up as much as you want and deliver to the landfill.
Keep Arkansas Beautiful will help to supply garbage bags, gloves and other items needed for the workers. Clubs, organizations, families and individuals are needed to sign up to take a designated area to clean. If you would be willing to volunteer, call the Judge’s office at 870-226-3853.
There will be an organizational meeting on Monday the 23rd at 6 p.m. in the courtroom of the Bradley County Courthouse. Please attend to get more information or to volunteer for your area of the county.
It is time we took pride in our surroundings and help clean up our neighborhoods. Join the effort.
