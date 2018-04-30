This Week in the House by Representative Jeff Wardlaw

In 2017, State Revenue Offices served more than 2 million in-person customers. Although the process has been streamlined over the years, we recognize a trip during business hours to get your tags or license rarely convenient for your schedule.
That is why we want to remind Arkansans about the services offered at www.mydmv.arkansas.gov . Just this year, the agency announced that you can now register new and used cars on the website and even order a duplicate driver’s license or ID.
The “Skip the Trip” campaign was launched in hopes of eliminating hundreds of thousands of visits to Revenue Offices across the state.
Other services available online include:
● Check Title Status Online – This service will help taxpayers to check the status of their application for title.
● Transfer Ownership – This service will help taxpayers to notify the Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) if they have sold their vehicle to another individual or to a dealer.
● Print Duplicate Registration – This service will help taxpayers to print a duplicate registration online.
● Estimated Sales Tax Calculator – This service will allow taxpayers to calculate how much state tax they will owe for a vehicle before registration.
● Online Pre-Registration – This service will allow taxpayers to input specific Motor Vehicle details and receive a confirmation code for submission. The taxpayer should present the confirmation code and necessary documents to their local State Revenue Office clerk to complete the transaction with minimal data input.
● Pre-Registration for First Time License or ID card – This will allow those obtaining a first-time license or ID card the opportunity to pre-register online, reducing time spent in the Revenue Office.
● Enter Medical Information – This will allow Commercial Drivers the opportunity to enter required medical information online.
● Change of Address Notification – Arkansans may now update any change of address online. State law requires notification within 10 days of a change of address.
● Request Records – Requests for records including a driver’s license status/clearance letter and a license reinstatement requirements letter may now be performed online.
Arkansans can also renew their car tags, assess their personal property, pay their property taxes, order personalized license plates and download the voter registration form. Arkansas truck drivers can also find links to download the written CDL exam and take the online course to become a Certified Trucker Against Trafficking.
