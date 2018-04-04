Traveling to Italy...at the Warren Library

Today our Around the World at Your Library group traveled through Italy with Dr. Ken Purvis. He showed the group where Italy is on the globe and that it is shaped like a boot. Dr. Purvis shared pictures, different things about "real" Italian food, and cooking that he learned while sight seeing and taking cooking lessons during his visit to Italy in 2007. He told the group that most all of the food is fresh with very little frozen or packaged food. He also shared about different cities in Italy, including: Rome, the Roman colosseum, and the old Roman Road, Florence and its old structures and buildings, Venice where the streets are water and everything that goes in and out of the city is by boat, and there is very little air conditioning in Italy. Dr. Purvis also told the group how different Italian bread is from ours and the group got to taste some sourdough bread that he made, and then gave each of them a starter to take home to make sourdough pancakes and some recipes to take home. The group also got to taste Garlic Stuffed Pork loin that he made. The park loin was a hit!! They said it was much better than the sourdough bread.
