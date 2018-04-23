Warren School Board Approves Bonuses

The Warren School Board met Monday night in a special called meeting. After an Executive Session in which Board Member Joey Cathey recused to avoid a conflict of interest since his wife works for the district, the board approved the following personnel changes:
Resignations:
Certified-
Tristan Knoedl, Kim Burnett, and Greg Rodrigue
Certified Hires:
Britni Robinson-Elementary Instructor
Rebecca May-Elementary Instructor
Cassidy Cathey-Reading Interventionist
Taylor Wood-Head Lumberjack Soccer Coach and Assistant Lady Jack Soccer Coach
Jodi Taintor-Jr. High Cheer Sponsor
Joanna Young-Assistant Jr. High Cheer Sponsor
Classified Hire for 2017-18 contract approval:
Mallory Barney-ABC Afterschool Program
Da'Shavona Hampton-cafeteria
Estephany Roman Aguilar-Parent Center
Wallace Smith-Cafeteria
Shakeria Stovall-Cafeteria
Out-of-Staste trip requests for administrative personnel were approved.
They voted to update cameras at SEACBEC through Progressive Technologies.
The board approved $700 bonuses for both classified and certified personnel for the 2017-18 school year and then approved new salary schedules for certified, classified, transportation, and ABC Preschool for the 2018-19 school year.
After adjourning, the board attended a financial workshop.
Resignations:
Certified-
Tristan Knoedl, Kim Burnett, and Greg Rodrigue
Certified Hires:
Britni Robinson-Elementary Instructor
Rebecca May-Elementary Instructor
Cassidy Cathey-Reading Interventionist
Taylor Wood-Head Lumberjack Soccer Coach and Assistant Lady Jack Soccer Coach
Jodi Taintor-Jr. High Cheer Sponsor
Joanna Young-Assistant Jr. High Cheer Sponsor
Classified Hire for 2017-18 contract approval:
Mallory Barney-ABC Afterschool Program
Da'Shavona Hampton-cafeteria
Estephany Roman Aguilar-Parent Center
Wallace Smith-Cafeteria
Shakeria Stovall-Cafeteria
Out-of-Staste trip requests for administrative personnel were approved.
They voted to update cameras at SEACBEC through Progressive Technologies.
The board approved $700 bonuses for both classified and certified personnel for the 2017-18 school year and then approved new salary schedules for certified, classified, transportation, and ABC Preschool for the 2018-19 school year.
After adjourning, the board attended a financial workshop.
No comments:
Post a Comment