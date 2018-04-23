Monday, April 23, 2018

Warren School Board Approves Bonuses

The Warren School Board met Monday night in a special called meeting.  After an Executive Session in which Board Member Joey Cathey recused  to avoid a conflict of interest since his wife works for the district, the board approved the following personnel changes:

Resignations:
Certified-
Tristan Knoedl, Kim Burnett, and Greg Rodrigue

Certified Hires:
Britni Robinson-Elementary Instructor
Rebecca May-Elementary Instructor
Cassidy Cathey-Reading Interventionist
Taylor Wood-Head Lumberjack Soccer Coach and Assistant Lady Jack Soccer Coach
Jodi Taintor-Jr. High Cheer Sponsor
Joanna Young-Assistant Jr. High Cheer Sponsor

Classified Hire for 2017-18 contract approval:
Mallory Barney-ABC Afterschool Program
Da'Shavona Hampton-cafeteria
Estephany Roman Aguilar-Parent Center
Wallace Smith-Cafeteria
Shakeria Stovall-Cafeteria

Out-of-Staste trip requests for administrative personnel were approved.

They voted to update cameras at SEACBEC through Progressive Technologies.

The board approved $700 bonuses for both classified and certified personnel for the 2017-18 school year and then approved new salary schedules for certified, classified, transportation, and ABC Preschool for the 2018-19 school year.

After adjourning, the board attended a financial workshop.

at 9:51 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)