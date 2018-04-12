UAM to Host Campus Out of the Darkness Suicide Walk

If you’ve lost someone to suicide, or you or someone you know suffers from a mental health condition like depression or anxiety, please join us for the University of Arkansas at Monticello Out of the Darkness Campus Walk to fight suicide on Saturday, April 14th
Funds raised support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and its bold goal to reduce the annual suicide rate in the United States 20 percent by 2025 through research, education, advocacy, and support. These walks are truly uplifting experiences, and they grow every year. Hope to see you there.
Register at www.afsp.org/uamont or email Keri Book book@uamont.edu
No comments:
Post a Comment