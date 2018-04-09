WPD Arrest Report For April 2-8, 2018

The following are innocent until proven guilty:
Kristal Gorman / 22570 Hwy 63, Rison, AR / DOB 7-17-80 / Poss of drug para, poss of sch. 2, and warrant x 3 on 4-2-18
Demario D. Culbreath / 135 Joiner Ave., Jacksonville, AR / DOB 05-13-87 / Poss of firearm by certain person on 4-3-18
Kendrick Jacks / 2813 W. Reeker Ave, Pine Bluff, AR / DOB 11-26-80 / Warrant Jefferson County on 4-3-18
Misty Jackson / 805 Sturgis, Warren, AR / DOB 10-6-81 / Warrant Bradley County on 4-4-18
Amario Rashun Blueford / 606 Bragg St., Warren, AR / DOB 9-17-88 / Domestic Battery 3rd, Kidnapping 1st degree on 4-7-18
Tyrone Grags / 309 N. Wright St., Warren, AR / DOB 3-27-82 / Warrant x 3, Driving on suspended, fleeing by vehicle, and fleeing by foot on 4-8-18
Keith Allen Davis Jr. / 903 York St., Warren, AR / DOB 6-7-93 / Warrant x 2 on 4-8-18
