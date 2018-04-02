WPD Arrest Report For March 26-April 1, 2018

The following are innocent until proven guilty:
Robby Alvin Riedel / 153 Bradley 280 Rd., Warren, AR / DOB 8-24-88 / Driver's license suspended, expired tags, no insurance on 3-26-18
Diedrick Calbert / 1115 Old Kingsland, Warren, AR / DOB not listed / BCSO Warrant, Disorderly Conduct, and Public Intox on 3-26-18
Martio Tatum / 212 E. Central St., Warren, AR / DOB 1-13-85 / Parole Warrant Battery 3rd on 3-27-18
Michael Shelby / 29 Glory Ln, Star City, AR / DOB 2-16-54 / DWI Drugs, Fict Tags, left of center, suspension of driver's license on 3-27-18
Donald Wayne Withers / 1210 E. Church St., Warren, AR / DOB 10-8-63 / Domestic Battery 2nd, Agg. Assault on 3-28-18
Brandy Marie Beard / 151 Bradley 227 Rd., Warren, AR / DOB 7-22-74 / Battery 2nd on 3-28-18
Allen Lamar Smith / 331 W. College, Monticello, AR / DOB 10-16-77 / Driving on suspended license and warrant x 2 on 3-30-18
Alec York / 617 E. Bolling, Monticello, AR / DOB 4-15-76 / Warrant Monticello on 3-31-18
Kenneth Hampton / 506 Mona Lisa St., Warren, AR / DOB 3-3-85 / DWI, Regusal to take breath test, careless driving on 3-31-18
Peyton Sisson / 539 Barner St., Fordyce, AR / DOB 6-2-99 / Warrant x 2, suspended driver's license, no insurance, not tags, possession of controlled substance on 3-31-18
Shoney Pennister / 7 Walnut Court, Warren, AR / DOB 6-22-88 / Warrant Monticello on 3-31-18
Joshua R. Deal / 22 Southern Court, Warren, AR / DOB 5-14-92 / Warrant BCSO on 3-31-18
Nicholas Shunta Smith / 907 Pierson St., Warren, AR / DOB 11-18-86 / Warrant Sheridan on 4-1-18
