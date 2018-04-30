YMCA ANNOUNCEMENT

In response to numerous requests over the last three years and in an attempt to meet the needs of our membership, the DWR YMCA will begin 24/7 service for a six month trial period on Tuesday, May 29, 2018. This privilege will be available to adult members only (18 and older) under the following conditions:
1. Attend one of three informational meetings:
Wednesday, May 2, at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 9, at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 23, at 7:00 p.m. (Meetings will be held in Multipurpose Room.)
