Monday, April 30, 2018

YMCA ANNOUNCEMENT

In response to numerous requests over the last three years and in an attempt to meet the needs of our membership, the DWR YMCA will begin 24/7 service for a six month trial period on Tuesday, May 29, 2018.  This privilege will be available to adult members only (18 and older) under the following conditions:
1.  Attend one of three informational meetings:
Wednesday, May 2, at 7:00 p.m.                                                                                            Wednesday, May 9, at 10:00 a.m.                                                                                    Wednesday, May 23, at 7:00 p.m.                                                                                        (Meetings will be held in Multipurpose Room.)

at 8:27 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)