2018 All Sports Awards/Hall of Fame Tonight

 The 2018 Lumberjack All Sports Awards and Hall of Fame reception is set for tonight, Monday, May 7th to begin at 6:30 P.M.  The event will take place in the Warren High School Cafeteria.  Lumberjack athletes for 2017-2018 will be honored and the Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2018 will be inducted.

Going into the Hall of Fame are:
Jarius Wright
Chris Gragg
Greg Childs
Mark Jennings
Randall Herring
1931 Championship Basketball Team

The event is free.  It will be another great night for Lumberjack athletics
