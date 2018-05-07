2018 All Sports Awards/Hall of Fame Tonight

The 2018 Lumberjack All Sports Awards and Hall of Fame reception is set for tonight, Monday, May 7th to begin at 6:30 P.M. The event will take place in the Warren High School Cafeteria. Lumberjack athletes for 2017-2018 will be honored and the Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2018 will be inducted.
Going into the Hall of Fame are:
Jarius Wright
Chris Gragg
Greg Childs
Mark Jennings
Randall Herring
1931 Championship Basketball Team
The event is free. It will be another great night for Lumberjack athletics
