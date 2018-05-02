Applications are now available for the 2018 Little Miss Pink Tomato competition to be held on June 9th during the 62nd Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival
Contestants must be 4 or 5 years of age on June 1, 2018 and reside in Ashley, Bradley, Calhoun, Dallas, Drew, Lincoln or Union County.
The 2018 Little Miss Pink Tomato Pageant is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 9 at the Warren Cultural Center on John Scobey Drive.
Participants in the pageant will rehearse at the Cultural Center on Friday morning, June 8th at 9 a.m. and they will ride on the contestant float in the Pink Tomato Festival Parade on Saturday, June 9 at 10 a.m.
Entry forms and instruction sheets are available at the Bradley County Chamber or you may download at www.pinktomatofestival.com/forms. For more information, you may call the Chamber at 870-226-5225, JeNelle Lipton at 870-226-5457 or Glenda Cross at 870-226-5758.
