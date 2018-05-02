Wednesday, May 2, 2018

2018 Little Miss Pink Tomato Pageant

Applications are now available for the 2018 Little Miss Pink Tomato competition to be held on June 9th during the 62nd Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival 
Contestants must be 4 or 5 years of age on June 1, 2018 and reside in Ashley, Bradley, Calhoun, Dallas, Drew, Lincoln or Union County.
The 2018 Little Miss Pink Tomato Pageant is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 9 at the Warren Cultural Center on John Scobey Drive. 
Participants in the pageant will rehearse at the Cultural Center on Friday morning, June 8th at 9 a.m. and they will ride on the contestant float in the Pink Tomato Festival Parade on Saturday, June 9 at 10 a.m.
Entry forms and instruction sheets are available at the Bradley County Chamber or you may download at www.pinktomatofestival.com/forms.  For more information, you may call the Chamber at 870-226-5225, JeNelle Lipton at 870-226-5457 or Glenda Cross at 870-226-5758.

