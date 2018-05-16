2018 Pink Tomato Festival Entertainment

The Bellamy Brothers will be the headliner on Friday night, June 8th at 8:30 p.m., after Fortunate Sons + 1, a Bradley County group, entertains at 6:30 p.m.
The Bellamy Brothers are best known for their easy rolling, 70’s Southern soft rock classic “Let Your Love Flow” and are the most successful duo in country music history. Brothers, Howard and David Bellamy, natives of Florida, consistently climbed into the upper reaches of the Billboard charts during the 80’s and racked up a string of Top Ten singles in the early 90’s.
Mark Chesnutt, one of Country’s true musical treasures, will take the stage on Saturday night, June 9th at 9:00 p.m. following entertainment by Taryn and Jase at 7:00 p.m.
Other musical acts entertaining on the Square are Jubilation Jazz, Danny Williams, Warren High Jazz Band and the Cummins Prison Band.
Don’t miss this great line up of entertainers during the 62nd Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival on June 8-9, 2018 in Warren, Arkansas.
For information on the Festival, please call the Chamber of Commerce 870-226-5225.
