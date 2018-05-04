4-H Livestock Team Competes in State Contest

The Bradley County 4-H Livestock Team competed in the State Livestock Judging Contest on Thursday, May 3, at Barton Coliseum in Little Rock. Team members consisted of Braden Harrod, Ericca Corker, Alan McGhee and Kristin Blankenship. The team had numerous top 5 finishes in cattle, swine, goats, and sheep. The team placed 1st overall, 1st in swine, 1st in cattle, 1st in reasons, and 3rd in sheep. Braden Harrod placed 1st individual overall and 2nd in reasons. Ericca Corker placed 1st in reasons and 2nd overall. The team won a total of 32 awards (individual and team).
