5K Run/Walk Set for May 19th in New Edinburg

A 5k Run/Walk plus a 1-mile kids fun walk/run will be held at the corner of Hwy 8/Farm to Market Road at 8:00 a.m. on May 19 in New Edinburg, AR. Children 12 and under can participate in either race for $5.00 if preregistered by May 11 and will receive a t-shirt, race metal and free entrance to bouncy house. All runners and walkers who preregister by May 11 will receive a T-shirt and participation medal. Forms can be picked up at Warren Bank, a sponsor of the event, and FBT Bank & Mortgage at Fordyce or Rison, also a sponsor of the event. Exterminating Services Company (Esco) is also a sponsor for this event.
The Cleveland County Health Department will be providing free blood pressure screenings plus health information. Diane Clement, County Extension Agent-Family and Consumer Sciences for Cleveland County will again be providing information on healthy eating. The New Edinburg Farmers Market will host a grand opening also at 8:00 a.m. Local produce will be available for purchase plus handmade crafts, jams, jellies, and pies.
Interested farmers market vendors may contact Linda Boyter at 501-687-3242 for additional information and additional race information can be provided by Roger McClellan at 870-643-0150 or rogerlmcclellan@gmail.com A race registration form can be emailed if requested.
Additional activities including face painting, a bouncy house and miniature donkeys will be on display for the kids’ enjoyment.
