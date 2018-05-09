61st All Tomato Luncheon

It’s Pink Tomato Festival time once again in Warren, Arkansas! As part of the Pink Tomato Festival, the annual All Tomato Luncheon will be held on Saturday, June 9th, at 12:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church Activities Center. Tickets are $12.00 and can be purchased from the Chamber of Commerce. The Bradley County Extension Homemaker’s Clubs started the All Tomato Luncheon one year after the first Pink Tomato Festival. The All Tomato Luncheon has grown over the years and is now one of the highlights of the Pink Tomato Festival. The EHC ladies plan and prepare the menu which includes a tomato product in each item served. This year’s menu consists of Chicken Salad with Sliced Tomatoes, Tomarinated Carrots, Tomato Bean Salad, Tomato Basil Crackers, and Heavenly Tomato Cake. Tickets are limited so make plans to attend this year’s All Tomato Luncheon! The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture is an equal opportunity/equal access/affirmative action institution.
