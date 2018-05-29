The 2018 Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival begins this weekend in Warren, Arkansas. The festival is held annually on the second weekend in June and is the oldest continuously running festival in the state.
Miss Pink Tomato pageant will kick off the activities this weekend with other events scheduled for the following week. Most of the activities will take place on Friday and Saturday, June 8th and 9th when Warren comes alive with events planned for all ages.
Special entertainment for the 62nd Pink Tomato Festival will include, on Friday, June 8th at 6:30 p.m., Fortunate Sons + One, followed by the Bellamy Brothers at 8:30. On Saturday night, June 9th, Taryn & Jace will take the stage at 7:00 p.m. They will be followed by headliner, Mark Chesnutt, at 9:00.
There will be the Talent Show, Gospel Jamboree and the Baggo Tournament early in festival week along with the giant carnival beginning on Thursday. Something is planned for everyone and every age.
Friday, June 8th, and Saturday, June 9th, will feature Arts and Crafts, Quilt Show, Dig for Treasure, Turtle Races, Tomato Packing contest, Tomato Eating contest, Cutest Baby, Salsa contest and many other activities.
Saturday morning, June 9th, festival events will begin with the 5K Walk and Run at 7:00 a.m. followed by the Pink Tomato Festival Parade at 10:00 a.m. The All Tomato Luncheon at 12:30 will be followed by the Little Miss Pink Tomato at 2:30 p.m.
Events and music will be featured on the Court Square all day Friday and Saturday with the headliner, Mark Chesnutt, taking the stage on Saturday night and followed by the Giant Fireworks display to end the 62nd Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival.
Please make plans to join your friends in South Arkansas on June 8th and 9th for the 2018 Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival. For a complete schedule, go to ptf@bradleypinktomato.com or call 870-226-5225.
