Friday, May 4, 2018

A Night At the Carnival Set For May 8

FBC School is sponsoring “A Night At the Carnival” Fundraiser next Tuesday, May 8th from 6-8pm in the FBC Activity Center. Armbands can be purchased at the door or in the FIrst Baptist Office beforehand to avoid standing in line for $5 each. There will be a bounce house, cake walk, games and prizes. There will also be a concession stand to purchase food. Money raised will be used to purchase technology for the FBC school. Everyone is invited! All children must be accompanied by an adult and children 2 & under are free. Call the office at 870-226-5884 with any questions!

Paid Advertisement
at 2:02 PM

