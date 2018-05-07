AREA EVENT PROVIDES FOR VOLUNTEER EXPERIENCE ON A NATIONAL LEVEL

Jersey Firewise Fire District has recently been chosen to serve as the face of Firewise USA Communities during the upcoming year by the U S Forestry Commission , the governing entity behind Firewise USA. This designation will afford Bradley County and it's citizens a rare opportunity for a locally held national volunteer event. It will allow students and adults alike to add national volunteer hours to their resumes, providing possible future benefits for themselves, while assisting those unable to protect themselves and their property against the dangers wildfires; the fundamental basis of Firewise on both state and national levels.
Firewise Officials and media personnel from the national Firewise Headquarters in Colorada, as well as, Arkansas Firewise State officials from Greenbriar will meet volunteers at Jersey Fire Station on Hwy 160 in Jersey at 8:00 AM, Saturday May 19. This morning's mitigation, that is, the clearing of natural fuels from around structures using rakes, yard brooms, clippers, etc., will culminate around noon with a "Subway Lunch" for visitors and volunteers. Should any individual, group or organization wish to participate in this event, just text the name or names of those wanting to attend to 870-820-4189, Sheila Loomis, Jersey Firewise Coordinator.
As there exists a Jersey Firewise Community Volunteer Group, this particular volunteer event is open to any Bradley County citizen.
So get out your favorite yard tools and celebrate this national designation of an "Examplary Firewise Community" with Jersey Rural Fire Department. Jersey Fire Department is under the leadership of Kenny Loomis, Fire Chief; Willie Avery, Assist Fire Chief; Vaughn Fisher, President; Wayne Ederington, Vice president and Sheila Loomis, Secretary / AFTA Instructor.
