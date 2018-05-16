Arrest Made After Altercation at Restaurant

Warren Police were called to the #1 Chinese Restaurant, located at 400 South Main Street around 4:48 P.M. on May 12, 2018 as a result of an altercation between an off duty employee of the restaurant and a suspect.
According to police, Connie Evette Franklin got into a fight with the off duty employee and during the fight, allegedly stabbed the employee in the thigh and then fled the scene.
Police located Franklin a short time later, in possession of the weapon used to stab the injured party, and arrested her. The injured person was sent to the hospital and is reported to be ok.
