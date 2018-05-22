Arrest Report: May 21, 2017

The following are innocent until proven guilty:
Anthony Fitzgerald Cooper, 713 George St., Warren, AR., age 48, arrested on warrant City of Warren (5-16-18)
Joseph Alexander L. Deal, 221 W. Pine St., Warren, AR., age 24, arrested on bench warrant, charged with batter 1st (5-16-18)
Trenton Marshall, 221 Lee St., Warren, AR., age 23, arrested on warrant (5-18-18)
Weneses Chavez, 718 Sturgis St., Warren, AR., age 31, charged with speeding, drinking on highway, no driver's license, arrested on warrant-Bradley County (5-19-18)
