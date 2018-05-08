Arrest Report: May 7, 2018

The following are innocent until proved guilty:
Mackenzie Nichols, Bradley Dquare #20, Warren, AR., age 22, arrested on warrant (5-2-18)
Credell Davis, 703 S. Bradley St., Warren, AR., age 45, charged with indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, and criminal trespassing (5-2-18)
Andy Deal, #22 Southern Cts., Warren, AR., age 36, charged with battery 2nd (5-2-18)
