Bethel AME To Hold Revival

Bethel AME Church, located at 200 W. Packard St. in Warren, will hold a revival May 22, 23 and 24th. Preaching will be The Rev. Ken Broughton a well known preacher of the Word in South Arkansas. Rev. Broughton is a former Pastor of St. James AME Church in Warren.
Bethel's pastor is The Rev. Clarence Lucky. Bethel is a historical church in the Warren community and has served as home church to many leading citizens of Warren over the years. The church remains home to an outstanding congregation of individuals, dedicated to the work of the church and the Warren community.
Everyone is invited to attend the revival services!
