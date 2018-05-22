Board Member Questions Status of Sewer Capability

During a short meeting of the board of the Southeast Arkansas Intermodal Authority held May 16th, Dr. Bob Smalling questioned the status of the availability of sewer treatment within the intermodal park near Wilmar. The issue has been discussed some in the past. According to information provided the authority, the City of Monticello, which is under agreement to treat sewer generated within the intermodal park, is at capacity for it's treatment facility that handles the west side of Monticello. Any sewer generated by the intermodal would have to be treated by the west plant. Nita McDaniels, a member of the intermodal board representing Monticello stated that the city has been dealing with this matter for some time and is actively working to expand the treatment plant. The current problem is that any business that locates within the intermodal park at this time, that generates a substantial volume of wastewater, could be unable to have access to the Monticello system. The intermodal park is connected to Monticello's water and sewer system. Any commercial operation built in the park will be served by Monticello. Dr. Smalling stated that most of the board's discussion has been about access to electricity and he is concerned that sewer availability may be a bigger issue.
The authority received brief reports on the ongoing issue of relocating the railroad switch and who is responsible to pay the cost. Financial reports were also provided and the board voted to pay current bills.
