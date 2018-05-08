Bobby Wilson Family Named Bradley County Farm Family of the Year

|Darrell Spurlock, Sam Spurlock, Toby Spurlock, Christi Spurlock, Debbie Wilson, and Bobby Wilson
The Wilson farm consists of 30 acres of hay, 35 head of Brangus cattle which are marketed through the local sale barn, and around 10,000 hens and 1000 roosters for egg production. The eggs are marketed through IPB (International Poultry Breeders). Mr. Wilson says he has farmed this 120 acres of land for 50 years. He was raised on the farm where his parents farmed tomatoes and various other vegetables along with some cotton. The Wilsons married in 1972 and raised tomatoes on the farm for nine years. However, in 1981, he left the farm and went to Oklahoma for a year of working on natural gas rigs. He came back home in 1982 and worked for the next ten years as a diesel mechanic. In 1989, he purchased six head of Brangus cattle which grew into a herd. He contracted with Tyson in 1994 and built two breeder houses. Bobby decided to retire in 2017 and turned the operation over to his daughter. Christi says she has been working on the family farm for 18 years. Her husband, Darrell currently works full time in Crossett but also works in the family farming operation.
Mrs. Debbie is employed by Warren Bank and Trust Company and smiles ever so proudly when she talks about her husband's ability to "fix" most anything. She shared with salineriverchronicle.com stories of Bobby's creations to make work on the farm more efficient. Bobby not only farmed, but worked as a heavy equipment expert repairman for Ernest Johnson and Kenneth Ferrell.
A goal of the Wilson family is to run their farm as efficiently and economically as possible while maintaining an eco-friendly environment. As evidence of this, the chicken litter is removed from their farm and distributed to local farms for fertilizer.
Program sponsors for Arkansas Farm Family are Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas, Arkansas Farm Bureau, Farm Credit Services of Western Arkansas, Agheritage Farm Credit Services, Farm Credit Midsouth Associations, and Armor Feed.
