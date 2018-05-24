News
Thursday, May 24, 2018
Boys State and Girls State Delegates Named by WHS
The following WHS students were selected to attend Arkansas Boys and Girls State June 3-June 8th. Boys State is held at UCA in Conway and Girls State is at Harding in Searcy.
Back Row: Kendall Pope, Cobe Muldrew, Treylon Burks, Cameron Cobb, & Alex Raines (Not pictured - Cade Reep)
Front Row - Xitlaly Gonzalez, Jaye Saunders, Reed Woodard and Grace Adams
2:49 PM
