Bradley County Has Just Over 15% Voter Turnout

There are 5,404 registered voters in Bradley County. The total number of votes cast in Tuesday's election was 828, slightly more than 15%. The results are as follows:
Democratic Primary for Governor:
Jared K. Henderson - 183
Leticia Sanders - 119
Republican Primary for 4th District Congressman:
Randy Caldwell-54
Representative Bruce Westerman-419
Republican Primary for Governor:
Jan Morgan-133
Governor Asa Hutchinson-356
Republican Primary Secretary of State:
Commissioner John Thurston-314
State Representative Trevor Drown-155
State Supreme Court Position 3:
David Sterling-296
Justice Courtney Goodson-290
Judge Kenneth Hixson-196
Circuit Judge District 10 Subdistrict:
City Attorney James A. Hamilton-45
Quincey Ross-117
School Elections Hermitage and Warren
Hermitage 41.5 Mills (no increase) 111 For 75 Against
Warren 36.5 Mills (no increase) 343 For 277 Against
Democratic Primary for Governor:
Jared K. Henderson - 183
Leticia Sanders - 119
Republican Primary for 4th District Congressman:
Randy Caldwell-54
Representative Bruce Westerman-419
Republican Primary for Governor:
Jan Morgan-133
Governor Asa Hutchinson-356
Republican Primary Secretary of State:
Commissioner John Thurston-314
State Representative Trevor Drown-155
State Supreme Court Position 3:
David Sterling-296
Justice Courtney Goodson-290
Judge Kenneth Hixson-196
Circuit Judge District 10 Subdistrict:
City Attorney James A. Hamilton-45
Quincey Ross-117
School Elections Hermitage and Warren
Hermitage 41.5 Mills (no increase) 111 For 75 Against
Warren 36.5 Mills (no increase) 343 For 277 Against
No comments:
Post a Comment