Bradley County Has Just Over 15% Voter Turnout

There are 5,404 registered voters in Bradley County.  The total number of votes cast in Tuesday's election was 828, slightly more than 15%.  The results are as follows:

Democratic Primary for Governor:
Jared K. Henderson - 183
Leticia Sanders - 119

Republican Primary for 4th District Congressman:
Randy Caldwell-54
Representative  Bruce Westerman-419

Republican Primary for Governor:
Jan Morgan-133
Governor Asa Hutchinson-356

Republican Primary Secretary of State:
Commissioner John Thurston-314
State Representative Trevor Drown-155

State Supreme Court Position 3:
David Sterling-296
Justice Courtney Goodson-290
Judge Kenneth Hixson-196

Circuit Judge District 10 Subdistrict:
City Attorney James A. Hamilton-45
Quincey Ross-117

School Elections Hermitage and Warren
Hermitage 41.5 Mills (no increase) 111 For 75 Against
Warren 36.5 Mills (no increase) 343 For 277 Against

