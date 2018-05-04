Bradley County Sheriff's Office Participates In Drug Takeback

The Bradley County Sheriff's Office participated in the Nation Drug Take back Initiative Saturday, April 28th. According to Chief Deputy Kevin Black of the Sheriff's Office, Deputies Ben Wood, Kendall Rawls and Sim McCoy collected over 30 pounds of medications. All will be turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.
According to Chief Deputy Black, people may go to www.ARTakeback.org to find locations to dispose of medications. There are permanent drop boxes at the Sheriff's Office in the courthouse and in the lobby of the Warren Police Department on Alabama Street.
According to Chief Deputy Black, people may go to www.ARTakeback.org to find locations to dispose of medications. There are permanent drop boxes at the Sheriff's Office in the courthouse and in the lobby of the Warren Police Department on Alabama Street.
No comments:
Post a Comment