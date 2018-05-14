BSN Graduates Recognized At Pinning Ceremony

The School of Nursing at the University of Arkansas at Monticello held a pinning ceremony for 2018 graduates at the Fine Arts Center last Friday. Students receiving the bachelor of science in nursing degree were (from left, first row) Corrie Ferrell of Tillar, Chelsea French of Monticello, McKenna Daniel of Searcy, Hernan Mondragon of Montrose, Anjernique Young of Monticello, Ashley Guffey of Monticello, (second row, from left) Hannah Murry of Monticello, Abby Searcy of Wilmar, Rebecca Rook of Warren, Kira Gray of Dermott, Cheyann Purifoy of Monticello, Alyssa Zieman of Stuttgart, Kya Standford of Grand Prairie, Tex., Bethany Jade Grice of Warren, Holly Rosegrant of Monticello, Laura Harper of Bastrop, La., Christen Shipley of Monticello, Madison Kelley of Monticello, and Christa Wisenor of Fordyce.
