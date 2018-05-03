Car Wrecks Near Busy Intersection Thursday Morning

During the early morning traffic rush of Thursday, May 3, 2018, a small red car wrecked near the intersection of Martin Street and West Central Street in Warren, Arkansas, finally coming to rest in the front of the parking lot of El Palacio Mexican Restaurant.
While we are awaiting the official police report, three separate eyewitnesses reported that they witnessed the small red car traveling north through the red light on South Martin Street. Until the final police report is released no further information can be confirmed, but two of the eyewitnesses we spoke to indicated that the vehicle looked to be traveling at a higher than normal rate of speed as it was approaching the intersection. The car "was going really fast" said one of onlookers. It is unclear from any of the witnesses we spoke to if the red light was on red, green, or yellow at the time of the accident.
By the time the vehicle had come to rest, its entire front bumper was knocked off, a fire hydrant was torn from the ground, and significant damage had been done to the main portion of the vehicle. It appears as though no other vehicles were involved in the accident.
Authorities from the Warren Police and Fire Departments arrived quickly on scene, followed just seconds later by medical personnel. At least one person was carried from the vehicle on a stretcher, but no further information is available at this time.
Salineriverchronicle.com will provide updates as more information becomes available.
