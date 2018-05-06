Celebrating Hospital Week May 7-12

The week of May 7-12 is designated as "Hospital Week" a time to call to the public's attention the importance of the services hospitals provide to our communities. It is a time to reflect on the importance of health care and the dedicated service provided by the employees of the hospitals and medical personnel.
Warren, Bradley County, and the surrounding area is blessed to be home to Bradley County Medical Center. The hospital is modern, well equipped and staffed by trained professionals that are on duty 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week. They care about the patients and can handle routine and critical medical needs.
Bradley County Medical Center provides in patient and out patient care, lab work and emergency room services. The hospital also owns a doctors health clinic and operates a "Home Health Care" program. In addition, the hospital contracts for rehabilitation services in the Brunson Medical Complex located on N. Bragg Street and works with SouthArk College in El Dorado, which provides nurses training and other services at the complex.
Bradley County Medical Center is run by a local board which hires the Hospital Administrator to manage the day to day operations.
During the week salineriverchronicle.com will be running ads for local businesses and medical providers expressing support for and appreciation to our hospital.
