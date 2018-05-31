City Council Approves Contract For New Bridge

Members of the Warren City Council meet in a called meeting, Thursday, May 31st at noon in the Municipal Courtroom to take action approving a contract to build a new culvert bridge on Pennister Road, located in the area known as Pennisterville, just north of the Southern Mill. Some three months ago the existing bridge sustained serious food damage and the culvert was partially washed out. The area had to be blocked to traffic. Fortunately the residents of the neighborhood could get in and out through alternate routes, and the police and fire departments had access by alternate routes. The street does require major repairs.
Do to the scope of the work and the cost, an engineer was used to design new construction and bids were taken in accordance to law. The city received four legal bids.
By a vote of 4-0, the council approved the low bid of Pioneer Civil Construction, LLC in the amount of $74,562.00. Work will begin as soon as posssible, hopefully in June. The bid included three deductive alternates and the city will try to utilize some or all of the alternatives to save money.
