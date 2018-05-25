City of Warren/Bradley County Closed for Memorial Day

Warren Municipal Offices will be closed Monday, May 28th for Memorial Day. The city transfer station and recycling center will also be closed and there will be no garbage pickup. The Warren Emergency Services Center will be open and fully staffed.
The Bradley County Courthouse will be closed and there will be no county garbage pickup on the 28th. The county landfill will be closed. Collection routes for Monday and Tuesday will be run on Tuesday the 29th.
