Wednesday, May 9, 2018

Class Wars: Juniors and Seniors Tie

Michalea Orton, Tarra Peek, Magan Angle, and Pandora Johnson show off their medals.
Warren High School celebrated to approaching conclusion of the 2017-18 school year with a field day of "Class Wars" with the freshmen, sophomores, juniors, and seniors competing for bragging rights. 
Treylon Burks competes in cornhole for the junior class.
Among the events where they competed were whiffle ball, kick ball, seven-on-seven football, pickle-eating contest, cornhole, sack races, egg-on-a spoon, and much more.

Joel Tolefree gilled burgers for the students and faculty.  Others chose to eat a hot dog.

Principal Tiffany Gathen stated that the students had a good time and behaved very well.

"It was awesome!"  exclaimed junior Reagan Parker.

At the end of the day, the senior and junior classes tied in total points.



Facepainting was a hit!

Class banners were made.





Shootin' hoops.

Samantha Meeks and Aubrey Mann loved the field day!

