Class Wars: Juniors and Seniors Tie

|Michalea Orton, Tarra Peek, Magan Angle, and Pandora Johnson show off their medals.
Warren High School celebrated to approaching conclusion of the 2017-18 school year with a field day of "Class Wars" with the freshmen, sophomores, juniors, and seniors competing for bragging rights.
|Treylon Burks competes in cornhole for the junior class.
Among the events where they competed were whiffle ball, kick ball, seven-on-seven football, pickle-eating contest, cornhole, sack races, egg-on-a spoon, and much more.
Joel Tolefree gilled burgers for the students and faculty. Others chose to eat a hot dog.
Principal Tiffany Gathen stated that the students had a good time and behaved very well.
"It was awesome!" exclaimed junior Reagan Parker.
At the end of the day, the senior and junior classes tied in total points.
|Facepainting was a hit!
|Class banners were made.
|Shootin' hoops.
|Samantha Meeks and Aubrey Mann loved the field day!
