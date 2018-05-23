Dallas County Farmers' Market Opening

Farmers Market opening June 9th at the Dallas County Courthouse in Fordyce. We need growers with produce, homemade crafts, canned or baked goods. No charge for tables. Covered sheds with electricity available, June through August, Tuesday evenings at 4:00 pm and Saturday mornings at 7:00 am or anytime you have produce ready to sell you can set up just notify someone at the numbers listed. For more information, call Keith Gresham at the Dallas County Extension Office 870-352-3505 or Donna Ferguson 870-941-6015.
