Democratic Candidate For Governor In Monticello

Jared Henderson, Democratic candidate for Governor was in attendance Monday evening in Monticello, visiting with Drew County and Bradley County Democrats and supporters. He talked about his vision for Arkansas and the need to improve education with better teacher pay, build the economy, especially in rural Arkansas and highway needs. He stated he was careful not to make promises he can not keep but believes we can do better in Arkansas with proper leadership and the setting of the right priorities.
Mr. Henderson urged everyone to get out and vote in the Democratic Primary on May 22nd or vote early if possible.
Pictured with Mr. Henderson is Dr. Clarence Lucky of Bradley County.
