Details Released About Cleanup Day

On Saturday, May 19th, "Keeping Bradley County & Warren Beautiful" county and city participants retrieving litter will be entertained with a hamburger cook-out on the Bradley Court Square from noon to completion. All participants are invited to come and make a report on how many bags of litter they acccumulated and left for city and county personnel to pick up that afternoon.
For the event that day:
*County participants are to come to the county judge or call him earlier in the week to retrieve sacks, tongs, gloves, and instructions for county participants.
*City participants or a team member are to arrive at 7:30 a.m. on May 19th at the courthouse to sign in on sheets with ward numbers in which they are to pick up trash, and to receive safety directions, gloves, tongs, and sacks for litter. This sign in procedure will assure that city participants have an area not taken for litter pickup by another team.
*All participants are invited to hamburger cook-out at thr courtsquare from noon to completion. Awards will be given to participants in several categories.
All citizens of Warren and Bradley County are urged in helping on this day and in the days to come to keep Bradley County and Warren presented at its best for our annual Pink Tomato Festival the second week of June. Thanks ahead of time to all who work Daily in "Keeping Bradley County & Warren Beautiful" by modelling "putting litter in its place".
