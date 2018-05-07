News
Monday, May 7, 2018
Downtown Volunteer Powerwashes Building
Sam St. John power washing a business in downtown Warren. Mr. St John is doing volunteer work for "Make Warren Shine" and
assisting the groups effort to upgrade and cleanup the downtown business district.
